Israeli strikes on Gaza since morning kill 39, including women and children: Report

At least 39 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since early Sunday morning, medical sources told Al Jazeera, marking one of the deadliest days in recent weeks as the conflict continues to intensify.

Heavy bombardment across Gaza According to the latest updates:

10 people were killed in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighbourhood,

19 people lost their lives in Khan Younis,

8 Palestinians were killed in Deir el-Balah, and

2 were killed in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City. Local health officials say the victims include multiple women and children, although exact demographics have yet to be confirmed. Civil defense teams and medics are reportedly struggling to reach areas under heavy fire.

Gaza’s aid crisis deepens The assault comes amid an Israeli blockade that has prevented the delivery of food, fuel, and humanitarian supplies into Gaza for over a month. The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees warned on social media:

“Stocks are getting low and the situation is becoming desperate.”

Protests against Hamas emerge Unrest is growing in northern Gaza as dozens of Palestinians took to the streets of Jabaliya to protest against Hamas and the war. Footage circulating online showed crowds chanting against the militant group. Though rare, such demonstrations have increased in recent weeks.

Netanyahu to meet Trump amid war and tariff tensions As the strikes continued, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for the United States to meet President Donald Trump for the second time since Trump’s new term began in January.

The leaders are expected to discuss the war in Gaza and a controversial new 17% US tariff on Israeli goods.

"There is a very large queue of leaders who want to do this with respect to their economies," Netanyahu said while wrapping up a visit to Hungary. "It reflects the special personal connection and the special connection between the United States and Israel, which is so vital at this time."

Families of Israeli hostages, including some recently freed, have urged Trump to help end the fighting.

“Trump wants to end the Gaza issue. He is in a hurry, and that is clear from this morning,” said Mohammad Abdel-Hadi, a relative of one of the victims.

Backtracking over medic deaths In a separate development, Israel’s military has revised its account of a controversial incident that killed 15 medics—whose bodies were only recovered a week later. Footage of the incident drew criticism from the Red Cross, Red Crescent, and United Nations officials.

Ceasefire prospects Despite the intensifying conflict, the US continues to support Israel’s renewed military campaign. Along with Egypt and Qatar, Washington remains a key mediator in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Toll of war The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. As of now, 59 hostages remain in Gaza—24 are believed to be alive. Advertisement

Since the conflict resumed last month, Israel’s offensive has killed at least 50,695 Palestinians and wounded 115,338 more, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. While the ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, it says more than half the dead are women and children.

Israel claims to have killed around 20,000 militants.