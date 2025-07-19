Israeli troops open fire at Palestinians seeking food from distribution hubs in Gaza, over 30 killed

Amid the Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli troops on Saturday opened fire toward crowds of Palestinians seeking food from distribution hubs run by a US-Israeli-backed group and 16 people were killed, PTI quoted witnesses and hospital officials as saying.

The incidents took place near hubs operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, added health officials.

In May 2024, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation launched operations with backing from the US and Israel.

The United States and Israel governments are seeking to replace the traditional UN-led aid distribution system in Gaza, saying that Hamas militants siphon off supplies, which the UN denies.

While the GHF says it has distributed millions of meals to hungry Palestinians, local health officials and witnesses say that hundreds of people have been killed by Israeli army fire as they try to reach the distribution hubs.

The Israeli Army -- not at the sites but secures them from a distance -- has said that it only fires warning shots if crowds get too close to its forces.

On the other hand, Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said there have been no deadly shootings at its sites, though this week. But 20 people were killed at one of its locations, most of them in a stampede.

The GHF accused Hamas agitators of causing a panic, but gave no evidence to back the claim. The army and GHF did not immediately comment on Saturday's violence.

With agency inputs.