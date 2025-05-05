Israeli warplanes hit Yemen’s Hodeida Port following Huthi missile threats on Tel Aviv airport: Report

Israel carried out airstrikes on targets in Yemen on Monday, an Israeli official confirmed to AFP, following claims by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels that they had launched missiles at Israel’s main international airport.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the military operation, said Israeli warplanes targeted areas in Yemen in response to recent provocations.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
