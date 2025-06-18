Mint Primer: What if the US joins Israel’s war with Iran?
Any US intervention would be decisive in diminishing Iran's nuclear capacity, especially if it were to use the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (GBU-57), known as the bunker-busting bomb, to destroy the Fordow facility.
Israel and Iran are exchanging strikes for the sixth day, with no sign of either side letting up yet. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump demanded Iran’s “unconditional surrender" amid indications that his administration might be preparing to join forces with Israel. Mint examines the implications of the US move.