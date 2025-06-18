Mint Primer: What if the US joins Israel’s war with Iran?

How would Gulf nations look at the US action?

Israel’s emasculation of Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as the fall of Iran's ally Bashar al-Assad’s government in Syria, have been welcomed by Gulf nations. This is because they see Iran as a potential threat to the region. But that does not mean countries like Saudi Arabia and others would be comfortable with a militarily dominant Israel and a demanding US under Trump. A resurgent Israel would mean that Sunni Arab nations like Saudi Arabia would have to normalize ties with Israel, not as equals but with inferior status under the 2020 Abraham Accords.