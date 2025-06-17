Israel-Iran conflict: Indian students in Tehran recall harrowing moments, ‘skies filled with drones, blasts, blackout’

Indian students in Tehran remembered the initial hours of the conflict between Israel and Iran, stating the skies were filled with drones as the situation was “getting worse every minute” amid rise of tensions in West Asia. They saw “blasts, blackouts and skies filled with drones”.

Nearly 140 Indian students were present at Tehran University of Medical Sciences on the first day of Israeli military action. While the students acknowledged the support extended by senior university officials, they also appealed for evacuation due to the growing uncertainty and escalating situation in the region.

What did Indian students in Iran say? "The condition was getting worse here every minute," one of the students recollected. Another student stated, “On Friday dawn, at around 3:20 am, we heard a blast. It was a huge sound. When we looked out of our windows, there was black smoke and when we went downstairs, we heard more blasts.”

"After 2-3 hours, we heard boom of fighter jets. We have been really scared... Our skies were filled with drones...Since the (Friday) evening to the next day's morning, we heard sounds continuously. There was a complete blackout and were sitting under the dormitory," the student mentioned.

A student recalled, “Our University (Tehran University of Medical Sciences) has been very helpful. As soon as the blasts happened, our Vice-Dean came to check upon us and calmed us. By the evening our Dean also arrived and assured us that nothing will happen. That was a very dangerous night which we faced. We don't have the heart the spend one more night here.”

The students, hailing from various regions across India, have been pursuing their studies for different durations. They said that they are in contact with the Indian Embassy, which has assured them of full support.

While recalling the government's efforts to bring back Indian students during Russia-Ukraine conflict, a student stated, “We trust in India's power and really want to be evacuated.”

Indian Embassy in Iran creates Telegram link to assist Indian nationals The Embassy of India in Iran announced some helpline numbers and created a Telegram Link to communicate with Indian nationals currently in Iran. It provided details in a series of posts on X, saying that the Telegram link is "ONLY" for Indian nationals in Iran.

"We request everyone in Iran to join the below given Telegram Link to receive updates on the situation from the Embassy. Kindly note that this Telegram Link is ONLY for those Indian Nationals who are currently in Iran. https://t.me/indiansiniran," the embassy said on X.

The Embassy urged people to exercise caution and remain in contact with the Embassy in Tehran and not to panic.

Israel launched a major airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities on June 13, in an operation dubbed “Operation Rising Lion”.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the initiation of the operation, a focussed military campaign aimed at countering what he called the “Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival.” He stated that the mission would persist “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Iranian News Agency IRNA stated the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), in response to the Israeli action, has launched a large-scale drone and missile operation ‘Operation True Promise 3’. It aimed to target Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. The strikes were held in direct retaliation against Israeli "aggression".