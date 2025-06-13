Iran Israel News LIVE: Palestinian cities locked down, Netanyahu says Israelis may have to stay in bomb shelters

Iran Israel News LIVE: Israel on Friday launched airstrikes on Iran’s capital, targeting the country’s nuclear infrastructure. IDF said that the coordinated strikes hit multiple locations across Iran, marking the most serious attack on the country since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

In a major blow to Tehran’s ruling theocracy, Iranian state television confirmed the killing of Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of the powerful Revolutionary Guard. The broadcast, quoting an official statement, said: “The news of assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed,” though further details were not provided, as reported by AP.

Reports also indicated that another senior Guard commander and two nuclear scientists may have been killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, key personnel involved in its nuclear program, and components of its ballistic missile arsenal.

