Iran Israel News LIVE: Palestinian cities locked down, Netanyahu says Israelis may have to stay in bomb shelters

Iran Israel News LIVE: Israel on Friday launched airstrikes on Iran’s capital, targeting the country’s nuclear infrastructure. IDF said that the coordinated strikes hit multiple locations across Iran, marking the most serious attack on the country since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.
In a major blow to Tehran’s ruling theocracy, Iranian state television confirmed the killing of Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of the powerful Revolutionary Guard. The broadcast, quoting an official statement, said: “The news of assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed,” though further details were not provided, as reported by AP.
Reports also indicated that another senior Guard commander and two nuclear scientists may have been killed.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, key personnel involved in its nuclear program, and components of its ballistic missile arsenal.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that a wave of Israeli strikes on Iran had been "very successful," warning they were only the opening salvos in a broader campaign against the Islamic republic, AFP reported.
Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin:
AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna
AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah
AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah
AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai
AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai
AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai
AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi
AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi
AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan
AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah
AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah
AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna
AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt
AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi
“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimize it, including providing accommodation for passengers. Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” said Air India in an official statement.
Lockdown imposed on Palestinian cities in the West Bank until further notice, says Israeli military, Reuters reproted.
UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Iran to "show maximum restraint" after Israel's wave of air strikes, the secretary-general's spokesman said in a statement late Thursday, AFP reported.
‘Several commanders, scientists ‘martyred’ in Israeli attack’, says Khamenei
Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear program and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. (AP)