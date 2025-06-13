Subscribe

Iran Israel News LIVE: Palestinian cities locked down, Netanyahu says Israelis may have to stay in bomb shelters

  Israel said on Friday that it had conducted strikes in Iran, just one day ahead of scheduled talks between Tehran and the United States in Oman over Iran's rapidly advancing uranium enrichment program.

Livemint
Updated13 Jun 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Iran Israel News LIVE: The sun rises over Jerusalem and its landmark Dome of the Rock mosque on June 13, 2025, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement that a military operation was launched against Iran and would 'continue for as many days as it takes'. Israel carried out strikes targeting nuclear and military sites in Iran early on June 13, after US President Donald Trump warned of a possible 'massive conflict' in the region. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)
Iran Israel News LIVE: The sun rises over Jerusalem and its landmark Dome of the Rock mosque on June 13, 2025, following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement that a military operation was launched against Iran and would 'continue for as many days as it takes'. Israel carried out strikes targeting nuclear and military sites in Iran early on June 13, after US President Donald Trump warned of a possible 'massive conflict' in the region. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)(AFP)

Iran Israel News LIVE: Israel on Friday launched airstrikes on Iran’s capital, targeting the country’s nuclear infrastructure. IDF said that the coordinated strikes hit multiple locations across Iran, marking the most serious attack on the country since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

In a major blow to Tehran’s ruling theocracy, Iranian state television confirmed the killing of Gen. Hossein Salami, the head of the powerful Revolutionary Guard. The broadcast, quoting an official statement, said: “The news of assassination and martyrdom of Gen. Hossein Salami was confirmed,” though further details were not provided, as reported by AP.

Reports also indicated that another senior Guard commander and two nuclear scientists may have been killed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the strikes targeted Iran’s nuclear and military facilities, key personnel involved in its nuclear program, and components of its ballistic missile arsenal.

Get all the Israel-Iran conflict LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.

Follow updates here:
13 Jun 2025, 09:44 AM IST

Iran Israel news LIVE: Benjamin Netanyahu says strikes on Iran ‘very successful, will achieve much more’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that a wave of Israeli strikes on Iran had been "very successful," warning they were only the opening salvos in a broader campaign against the Islamic republic, AFP reported. 

13 Jun 2025, 09:39 AM IST

Israel attacks Iran LIVE: Air India issues advisory; check diverted flights here

Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin:

AI130 – London Heathrow-Mumbai – Diverted to Vienna

AI102 – New York-Delhi – Diverted to Sharjah

AI116 – New York-Mumbai – Diverted to Jeddah

AI2018 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Mumbai

AI129 – Mumbai-London Heathrow – Returning to Mumbai

AI119 – Mumbai-New York – Returning to Mumbai

AI103 – Delhi-Washington – Returning to Delhi

AI106 – Newark-Delhi – Returning to Delhi

AI188 – Vancouver-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI101 – Delhi-New York – Diverting to Frankfurt/Milan

AI126 – Chicago-Delhi – Diverting to Jeddah

AI132 – London Heathrow-Bengaluru – Diverted to Sharjah

AI2016 – London Heathrow-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI104 – Washington-Delhi – Diverted to Vienna

AI190 – Toronto-Delhi – Diverted to Frankfurt

AI189 – Delhi-Toronto – Returning to Delhi

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and are making every effort to minimize it, including providing accommodation for passengers. Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being offered to guests who opt for it. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” said Air India in an official statement.

13 Jun 2025, 09:31 AM IST

Israel attacks Iran LIVE: Lockdown imposed on Palestinian cities in the West Bank until further notice, says Israeli military

Lockdown imposed on Palestinian cities in the West Bank until further notice, says Israeli military, Reuters reproted.

13 Jun 2025, 09:15 AM IST

Israel attacks Iran LIVE: Israel attacks Iran LIVE: UN chief urges 'maximum restraint'

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Israel and Iran to "show maximum restraint" after Israel's wave of air strikes, the secretary-general's spokesman said in a statement late Thursday, AFP reported.

13 Jun 2025, 09:01 AM IST

Israel attacks Iran LIVE: Delhi Airport issues advisory, says, 'evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iran'

13 Jun 2025, 08:53 AM IST

Israel attacks Iran LIVE: ‘Several commanders, scientists ‘martyred’ in Israeli attack’, says Khamenei

 ‘Several commanders, scientists ‘martyred’ in Israeli attack’, says Khamenei

13 Jun 2025, 08:50 AM IST

Israel attacks Iran LIVE: 'History is watching you': IDF | Watch video

13 Jun 2025, 08:42 AM IST

Israel attacks Iran LIVE: Israel attacks Iran's nuclear and missile sites

Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear program and raised the potential for an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries.  (AP)

