Israel-Iran conflict: Massive explosions as Tel Aviv, Tehran exchange missiles; dozens killed | Top 10 updates

After Israel launched its biggest-ever offensive against its longtime foe in a bid to thwart it from developing a nuclear weapon and devastated its military command structure by targeting key nuclear installations, Iranian ballistic missiles hit at least seven locations in the Tel Aviv area on Friday night. Missiles and drones were exchanged between both sides, leading to casualties.

A look at top 10 updates on escalation between Israel-Iran The attacks continued into Saturday morning, with Iran reporting dozens of fatalities and Israel stating around 20 people injured, some critically. "In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted," the Israeli military stated. 2. As Israel announced that its military operation, named “Rising Lion" would continue for several days or more, Iran stated that its retaliation was not yet complete.

3. Before dawn, air raid sirens blared in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel’s two largest cities, prompting residents to rush into shelters. The military reported that its air defense systems were active, working to intercept incoming Iranian missiles.

4. On Saturday, explosions were heard by residents in Tehran, while Iran's air defense continuously fired rounds in the Pastour neighbourhood.

5. Israel’s strikes in Iran resulted in 78 deaths and left 329 others injured, Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani informed UN Security Council.

6. Israeli television broadcast images of a heavily damaged building along with numerous charred and wrecked vehicles at one of the impact sites. Three local hospitals reported receiving around 20 injured individuals, some in serious condition. Fire officials stated that several people had been rescued from buildings hit by Iranian missiles.

7. Two US officials stated that the US military assisted in intercepting Iranian missiles aimed at Israel on Friday. US President Donald Trump stated that it was not too late for Tehran to stop the Israeli bombing campaign by negotiating a deal on its nuclear program.

8. Israel Katz, Israel’s defense minister, declared that Iran had “crossed a red line” by launching missiles at populated areas in Israel, warning that “the ayatollah regime would face severe consequences” for its actions, whereas earlier, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned that Israel “should expect severe retaliation” for its daylong assault.

9. Israel's UN envoy Danny Danon stated that intelligence confirmed Iran would have enough fissile material for multiple bombs within days. He described Israel's operation as “an act of national preservation”.

10. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called to brief him on the situation as Israel launched Operation Rising Lion against Iran. He said, “. I shared India's concerns and emphasised the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.”

