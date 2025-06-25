Global news wrap: Israel-Iran conflict, US student visas, global growth, rising temperature
Amid the trade and geopolitical chaos, the World Bank slashes its GDP growth projections across regions. Another conflict, this time between Israel and Iran, shakes the world.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global developments. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.