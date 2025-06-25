Policy watch

Central banks in the US, Japan, and the Eurozone are gearing up for monetary policy meetings next month. All eyes will be on the US Federal Reserve, where Chair Jerome Powell faces mounting political and internal pressure to begin cutting interest rates. While Powell has urged patience, recent comments from Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman indicated a rate cut in July if inflation stays low. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has already been easing rates, cutting by 25 basis points in June as inflation trends lower. While the ECB may have the room to cut further, it is unlikely in July given the previous cut. Meanwhile, Japan is also expected to pause again, after having hiked interest rates earlier, as growth prospects have dimmed. In the past one year, the US, EU and Japan have had different monetary policy trajectories based on their domestic macroeconomic factors. However, global factors like trade wars and growth slowdown are becoming important again.