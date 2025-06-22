Israel-Iran conflict: Tehran hangs Majid Mosayebi, alleged Mossad agent, third execution since April

Iranian authorities executed on Sunday a man convicted of being an agent for Israel's Mossad spy service, the judiciary said, as fighting raged between the two foes for the tenth day.

Advertisement

According to an AFP report, judiciary's Mizan Online website said, “Majid Mosayebi... was hanged this morning after going through the full process of criminal procedure and after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court,” adding that Mosayebi sought to provide “sensitive information ... to Mossad”.

Iranian authorities have carried out multiple arrests of people suspected of spying for Israel since its attack on June 13, the report added. Mizan did not mention when Moseybi was arrested.

Third execution since April According to the report, Iran had executed a man convicted of spying for Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, the judiciary said on May 28.

"After identification, arrest, and judicial proceedings against Pedram Madani, who was spying in favour of the Zionist regime, and following the complete process of criminal procedure and the final confirmation and upholding of the verdict by the Supreme Court, he was brought to justice and executed," Mizan Online reported.

Advertisement

According to the report, Madani was accused of transmitting classified information and holding meetings with Mossad officers abroad, including in Brussels.

The judiciary said he had travelled to "the occupied territories" – the term used by Iranian officials to describe Israel – prior to his arrest in 2020-2021.

He was also convicted of acquiring "illicit wealth" by receiving euros and bitcoin from Israel, the report added.

Mizan added that Madani was ultimately found guilty of "espionage on behalf of the Zionist regime's intelligence service (Mossad)" under charges of waging war against God and "corruption on earth", and sentenced to death.

The report did not detail Madani's age, profession or how he obtained the classified information. His case follows a string of similar executions in Iran targeting individuals accused of collaborating with Israel.

Advertisement

In April, Iran executed Mohsen Langarneshin for allegedly aiding Mossad in the 2022 assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei in Tehran.

Authorities said Langarneshin provided technical support to Mossad and met with Israeli agents overseas.

Trump strikes Iran According to an AP report, the US military struck three sites in Iran early Sunday, inserting itself into Israel’s effort to decapitating Iran's nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

The decision to directly involve the US comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities, an AP report said.

Advertisement

But US and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and a 30,000-pound (13,600-kilogram) bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground, the report added.