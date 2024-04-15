Israel-Iran conflict: ‘This is what a 99% interception rate looks like,’ IDF releases operational footage | Watch
Iran's air attack on Israel fails to cause harm as it is repelled by advanced air defense systems. American warships intercept ballistic missiles in the Mediterranean. Israel accuses Iran of funding global terrorism.
A day after Iran launched a barrage of more than 300 drones and missiles, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video on Monday showcasing the interception of UAVs.
