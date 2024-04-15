A day after Iran launched a barrage of more than 300 drones and missiles, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video on Monday showcasing the interception of UAVs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Israel Defence Forces posted a video on social networking site X, and wrote, “This is what a 99% interception rate looks like. Operational footage from the Aerial Defense System protecting the Israeli airspace."

Iran launched attacks in retaliation for the airstrike on its embassy in Syria. On Saturday night, the Islamic country unleashed a barrage consisting of over 100 medium-range ballistic missiles, more than 30 land-attack cruise missiles, and over 150 attack drones targeting Israel, according to a US military official.

The Iranian air raids into Israel on Saturday night failed to cause significant impact or inflict any harm, as they were repelled and destroyed by the country's advanced air defence systems.

Tehran's air assault was intercepted by the anti-ballistic Arrow system and the Iron Dome system. Additionally, the close cooperation between Israel and its western allies, including the United States, Britain, and France, played a major role in countering the attack.

According to a US official speaking to CNN, American warships in the eastern Mediterranean shot down at least three ballistic missiles. Besides, US forces intercepted 70 drone attacks.

In another video, the IDF, while labeling Iran as “the architect of global terrorism", claimed that Iran heavily funds, supports, and trains terrorist groups around the world. “Iran has revealed it's true face as the biggest sponsor of global terrorism," IDF posted on X.

Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari has said that despite the attack by Iran, they will continue to rescue hostages from Iran's proxy Hamas.

Israel and Iran have been on a collision course throughout Israel's six-month war against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The war erupted after Hamas and Islamic Jihad, two militant groups backed by Iran, carried out a cross-border attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others.

Israeli outrageous attacks in Gaza has caused widespread devastation and killed over 33,000 people, according to local health officials.

