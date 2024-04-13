Iran-Israel tensions: 17 Indian nationals onboard ‘MSC Aries’ seized by Tehran
A cargo ship named MSC Aries has been seized by Iran with 17 Indian nationals on board. Indian authorities are working with Iran to ensure the safety and prompt release of the nationals.
Iran seized a cargo ship linked to Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer on Saturday amid growing concerns about a wider Middle East war. Indian authorities are now in touch with their Iranian counterparts after learning that there are 17 citizens on board MSC Aries. Iranian state media said the ship — identified as the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries — had now been "directed towards the territorial waters" of Tehran.