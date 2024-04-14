Israel-Iran Tensions: India in talks with UK Foreign Secretary to discuss situation in West Asia after 17 Indians seized by Iranian military onboard Israeli cargo ship near Strait of Hormuz.

As many as 17 Indians onboard an Israeli cargo ship were seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Currently, India is in talks with UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron to discuss the emerging situation in West Asia.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, “Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Lord@David_Cameron today. Discussed the emerging situation in West Asia as also our bilateral ties."

Additionally, India has also called on Iranian authorities in Tehran and Delhi to secure the early release of 17 Indians stuck on the cargo ship 'MSC Aries', said sources as quoted by PTI.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is also working closely with relevant authorities for the welfare of all 25 crew members and the return of the vessel, the company said.

The crew comprised Indian, Pakistani, Russian, Estonian, and Filipino nationals. Zodiac Maritime Shipping Company, which is partially controlled by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, operates the Portuguese-flagged vessel, said Iranian newswire IRNA.

It reported that MCS Aries was seized by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Special Naval soldiers on Saturday. The soldiers also conducted a heliborne operation on the ship's deck, steering her toward Iranian territorial waters.

The Iranian action coincided with rising concerns that Tehran may launch a strike on Israel in retaliation for an attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago. Iran attributed the strike to Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari stated that Israel will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the tensions with Iran any further.

US President Joe Biden also cautioned Iran against an attack on Israel, while showing support to Israel. “We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will defend -- help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed."

(With PTI inputs)

