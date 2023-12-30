Israel-Iran Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Trade Fire With Militias in Syria, Lebanon
Concerns are growing that a second front could open in the nearly three-month-old war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
The Israeli military said it returned fire following a strike from Syria overnight and also launched an airstrike against the militant Hezbollah movement in Lebanon amid a rise in hostilities with Iranian-backed militia groups across the region.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message