Iran seizes ship linked to Israeli billionaire amid escalating tensions | Watch video
A ship linked to Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer was seized by Iran on Saturday near the Strait of Hormuz. The UK Maritime Trade Operations received reports that a vessel had been seized by “regional authorities" close to the Emirati port city of Fujairah. Meanwhile Iranian state media said the ship — identified as the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries — had now been "directed towards the territorial waters" of Tehran.