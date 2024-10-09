Israel-Iran war: Israel used ‘banned’ bombs on Hezbollah targets, 2.2 million people displaced | Top updates

Israel-Iran war: The conflict in the region has intensified with rocket attacks and airstrikes, with Israel's use of advanced weaponry, including banned munitions, raising humanitarian concerns.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published9 Oct 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 5, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE TORBEY / AFP)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs on October 5, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE TORBEY / AFP)(AFP)

Israel-Iran war: Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh, on Wednesday, said that Israel has been using very advanced weapons and technology, including banned ammunition like white phosphorus, reported PTI

"The casualties are very heavy, with more than 2,100 innocent souls perished and many injured. Also, we have more than 2.2 million displaced. The humanitarian situation is very dire,” said Narsh.

On October 9, Hezbollah fired more than 80 rockets into Haifa, located in northern Israel. This attack comes after Israel escalated its air attack on Southern Lebanon on Tuesday. 

The Israeli army also announced that it is expanding ground operations in Lebanon, stated reports.

Also Read | Iran-Israel war: Challenges mount for textiles, auto parts MSMEs

Mint brings you a lowdown on the latest updates of the war.

Israel-Iran war: Top updates

Israel announced on Tuesday that it was deploying a fourth division into South Lebanon and expanding the ground offensive against Hezbollah, reported Reuters

Even as Hezbollah’s deputy leader chief, Naim Qazzem, on Tuesday supported the Lebanese efforts for a negotiated ceasefire, the Israeli military said it had sent the 146th Division into Lebanon, the first reserve division deployed over the border, according to media reports.

However, the military statement did not specify how many soldiers were now inside Lebanon, reported Reuters 

At least 36 people have died, and over 150 wounded in Israel's latest airstrike, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

Also Read | Iran-Israel war: How a prolonged Middle East conflict could affect stocks, gold

Around 4,00,000 people in Gaza are being pressed again to move south to an area which is already overcrowded, said UN chief Antonio Guterres in a post on X.  He added that members of the peacekeeping forces in Lebanon “continue to carry out their mandates to the extent possible.”

'Until Hezbollah no longer a threat'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video on October 8 addressed to Lebanese citizens claiming that Israel has killed former Hezbollah leader Nasrallah’s “replacement and the replacement of his replacement”. Netanyahu also said that Lebanon's case was just a band of “terrorists being killed.”

Also Read | US to impose fresh sanctions on Iran; Israel decides to retaliate | 10-points

The Israeli Defence Forces announced on October 8, on X, that they “will continue its limited, localised, targeted ground operations” in Southern Lebanon until “Hezbollah is no longer a threat”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:9 Oct 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Israel-Iran war: Israel used 'banned' bombs on Hezbollah targets, 2.2 million people displaced | Top updates

