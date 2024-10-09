Israel-Iran war: The conflict in the region has intensified with rocket attacks and airstrikes, with Israel's use of advanced weaponry, including banned munitions, raising humanitarian concerns.

Israel-Iran war: Lebanon's Ambassador to India, Rabie Narsh, on Wednesday, said that Israel has been using very advanced weapons and technology, including banned ammunition like white phosphorus, reported PTI.

"The casualties are very heavy, with more than 2,100 innocent souls perished and many injured. Also, we have more than 2.2 million displaced. The humanitarian situation is very dire," said Narsh.

On October 9, Hezbollah fired more than 80 rockets into Haifa, located in northern Israel. This attack comes after Israel escalated its air attack on Southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Israeli army also announced that it is expanding ground operations in Lebanon, stated reports.

Israel-Iran war: Top updates Israel announced on Tuesday that it was deploying a fourth division into South Lebanon and expanding the ground offensive against Hezbollah, reported Reuters.

Even as Hezbollah’s deputy leader chief, Naim Qazzem, on Tuesday supported the Lebanese efforts for a negotiated ceasefire, the Israeli military said it had sent the 146th Division into Lebanon, the first reserve division deployed over the border, according to media reports.

However, the military statement did not specify how many soldiers were now inside Lebanon, reported Reuters

At least 36 people have died, and over 150 wounded in Israel's latest airstrike, Lebanon's Health Ministry said.

Around 4,00,000 people in Gaza are being pressed again to move south to an area which is already overcrowded, said UN chief Antonio Guterres in a post on X. He added that members of the peacekeeping forces in Lebanon “continue to carry out their mandates to the extent possible."

'Until Hezbollah no longer a threat' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a video on October 8 addressed to Lebanese citizens claiming that Israel has killed former Hezbollah leader Nasrallah’s “replacement and the replacement of his replacement". Netanyahu also said that Lebanon's case was just a band of “terrorists being killed."