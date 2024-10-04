Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 03 2024 15:59:37
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,682.15 -2.55%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,815.25 -3.91%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.95 -0.03%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 926.00 -4.08%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,175.45 -4.12%
Business News/ News / World/  Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Israel targets Nasrallah's successor in Lebanon, kills key Hezbollah and Hamas leaders
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Israel targets Nasrallah's successor in Lebanon, kills key Hezbollah and Hamas leaders

1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Livemint

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: In the wake of the escalated conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, it was reported that Hashem Safieddine, the frontrunner to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, was targeted in Israel’s latest strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike near Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, October 4, 2024. (REUTERS)Premium
Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike near Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Sin El Fil, Lebanon, October 4, 2024. (REUTERS)

Israel said it hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces claimed to have killed Hezbollah leader Mahmoud Yusef Anisi. According to the Israeli military, Anisi was "a senior terrorist involved in Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile manufacturing chain in Lebanon." 

Moreover, the Israeli military also said early on Friday that it killed Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, the head of the Hamas network, in a strike on West Bank's Tulkarm. Meanwhile, several explosions were heard in Israel's Tel Aviv.

The tensions escalated between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah ever since pager and walkie-talkie explosions marred Hezbollah, followed by Iran launching a barrage of missiles towards Israel.

In the wake of the escalated conflict, Sky News Arabia cited sources as saying that Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council and the frontrunner to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, was targeted in Israel’s latest strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 reported that the "unusual" attacks in the suburb were aimed at “Nasrallah's successor."

Stay tuned to Mint's LIVE blog to catch the latest in Israel-Iran conflict.

04 Oct 2024, 06:54:56 AM IST

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Israel says it killed head of Hamas network in  strike on West Bank's Tulkarm

The Israeli military said early on Friday it killed the head of the Hamas network in a strike on West Bank's Tulkarm. In a statement, the military identified the Hamas operative as Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi.

04 Oct 2024, 06:53:28 AM IST

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Several explosions heard in Israel's Tel Aviv

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Several explosions were heard in Israel's Tel Aviv,. Tehran Times reported.

04 Oct 2024, 06:47:16 AM IST

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Iran may hold commemoration ceremony of Hassan Nasrallah today

Iran's Ali Khamenei is likely to performing Friday prayer in Tehran and hold the commemoration ceremony of Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Imam Khomeini mosque in Tehran.

04 Oct 2024, 06:40:58 AM IST

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Nasrallah successor Hashem Safieddine targeted in Beirut, say Israeli media

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council and the frontrunner to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, was reportedly targeted in Israel’s latest strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs,Sky News Arabia sources said. Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 reported that the "unusual" attacks in the suburb were aimed at "Nasrallah's successor."

04 Oct 2024, 06:41:01 AM IST

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: Israel kills Hezbollah leader Mahmoud Yusef Anisi

Israel-Iran war Live Updates: The Israel Defense Forces claimed to have killed Mahmoud Yusef Anisi. According to the Israeli military, Anisi was "a senior terrorist involved in Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile manufacturing chain in Lebanon."

"Anisi joined Hezbollah over 15 years ago and was one of the leaders of the Hezbollah PGM campaign in Lebanon. He was a significant source of knowledge with many technological abilities in the field of weapons manufacturing," the IDF said in a post on X early Friday.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue