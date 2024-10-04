Israel said it hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The Israel Defense Forces claimed to have killed Hezbollah leader Mahmoud Yusef Anisi. According to the Israeli military, Anisi was "a senior terrorist involved in Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile manufacturing chain in Lebanon."
Moreover, the Israeli military also said early on Friday that it killed Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, the head of the Hamas network, in a strike on West Bank's Tulkarm. Meanwhile, several explosions were heard in Israel's Tel Aviv.
The tensions escalated between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah ever since pager and walkie-talkie explosions marred Hezbollah, followed by Iran launching a barrage of missiles towards Israel.
In the wake of the escalated conflict, Sky News Arabia cited sources as saying that Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah's executive council and the frontrunner to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, was targeted in Israel’s latest strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs. Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 reported that the "unusual" attacks in the suburb were aimed at “Nasrallah's successor."
Iran's Ali Khamenei is likely to performing Friday prayer in Tehran and hold the commemoration ceremony of Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Imam Khomeini mosque in Tehran.
"Anisi joined Hezbollah over 15 years ago and was one of the leaders of the Hezbollah PGM campaign in Lebanon. He was a significant source of knowledge with many technological abilities in the field of weapons manufacturing," the IDF said in a post on X early Friday.