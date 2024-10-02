Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Israel-Iran war news: Video shows 50-feet-wide crater near Mossad HQ after Iran's attack

Israel-Iran war news: Video shows 50-feet-wide crater near Mossad HQ after Iran's attack

Livemint

In response to recent conflicts, Iran launched around 180 ballistic missiles at Israeli military sites, including Mossad HQ.

Several videos have shown a giant crater near Israel intelligence service Mossad headquarter formed after Iran's missile attack on Israel on Tuesday night.

Iran fired nearly 180-odd ballistic missiles Tuesday night at Israel in retaliation to the killing of Hezbollah commander Hassan Nasrallah. While Israeli Defence officials have claimed successfully destroying most of the missiles, a few landed on multiple sites. One of the missiles landed near Israeli intelligence service Mossad headquarters, leaving a nearly 50-foot-wide crater.

Tuesday's attack targeted multiple locations, including two military bases of Israel and Mossad headquarters, reported ANI, citing Iranian state television.

The Nevatim air base, the Netzarim military facility and the Tel Nof intelligence unit were hit last night, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, told Press TV while dubbing the 1 October attack as 'Operation True Promise II', reported ANI.

Nick Schifrin of PBS, an American TV news, shared the visuals of tthe giant crater formed from the ballistic missile attack near the Mossad HQ. So far, there has been no official confirmation by the Israeli government about the attack near Mossad HQ.

The video shows a huge crater formed near what appears to be a parking lot. In the video, Schifrin describes the crater as “30 feet deep and maybe 50 feet wide." At the end of the video, he points towards a white building behind him, which he identified as the Mossad HQ.

Iran deliberately didn't attack civilians, says Bagheri

The Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Mohammad Bagheri, in a statement to Press TV, also said that Iran deliberately didn't attack civilian targets and infrastructure, reported ANI. The attack was in retaliation to Israel's killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan and the September 27 killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, he added.

After the 1 October attack, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that Iran's military actions against Israel were taken while considering legitimate rights and with the goal of ensuring peace and security.

“Based on legitimate rights and with the aim of peace and security for Iran and the region, a decisive response was given to the aggression of the Zionist regime. This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran. Let Netanyahu know that Iran is not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat. This is only a corner of our power. Do not enter into a conflict with Iran," Pezeshkian said in a post on X shared in the Persian language.

