Israel-Iran war news: ‘We can avoid all-out Mideast war’, says US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden expressed confidence that all-out war in the Middle East can be avoided amid Israeli strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian missile threats. He emphasized the need for continued efforts to prevent escalation.

AFP
Published4 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on October 3, 2024. Biden is returning to the White House after visiting areas affected by Hurricane Helene in Florida and Georgia. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks to reporters after stepping off Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on October 3, 2024. Biden is returning to the White House after visiting areas affected by Hurricane Helene in Florida and Georgia. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)(AFP)

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that "we can avoid" all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel bombarded Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon and weighed retaliation for an Iranian missile attack.

"I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it," he told reporters at the White House when asked how confident he was that full-blown war in the region could be averted.

He added: "But there is a lot to do yet, a lot to do yet."

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 06:20 AM IST
