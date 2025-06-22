Israel-Iran war: PM Netanyahu says 'President Trump, I Thank You' after US bombs 3 nuclear sites in Iran | WATCH

After United States bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that US President Donald Trump and US acted “with a lot of strength”, further thanking him.

“President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, @realDonaldTrump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” PM Netanyahu said.

He added, “President Trump, I thank you. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, with the awesome and righteous might of the United States, will change history.”

The US “has done what no other country on earth could do," PM Netanyahu mentioned. While lauding what he called a "bold decision" by Trump to bomb Iran's nuclear sites, he said t would “change history”.

"History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons," he continued in his video message.

Iran's nuclear agency confirms strikes on three atomic sites Iran's nuclear agency on Sunday confirmed attacks occurred on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, but is insisting its work will not be ceased, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran issued the statement after Trump announced the American attack on the facilities.

“The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped,” it stated.

“A few hours ago, when Qom air defences were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemies,” Iran's Qom province, IRNA said.

Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency, which is considered close to the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, cited a provincial official in Qom who confirmed that air defense systems recently opened fire in response to an attack believed to have targeted the area around the Fordo nuclear facility. No further details were provided.

Similarly, the semiofficial Fars news agency, also affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, reported that air defenses had been activated near Isfahan, where explosions were reportedly heard. Fars also cited the same official from Qom province, confirming that air defenses were engaged around Fordo.

Trump's first announcement of US' strikes on Iran “We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on social media. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.” Trump added in a later post that he would address the national at 10:00 p.m. eastern time, writing “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

