Israel-Iran war: Tehran says it reserves all options on response to ‘outrageous’ US strikes

In his first reaction to the US' strikes, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi his country "reserves all options in response to US attacks."

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," Iran's foreign minister was quoted by Iran International as saying.

He added, "The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty] by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations."

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences," Araghchi reportedly said. "Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior," he added.

Abbas Araghchi's statement came after US President Donald Trump said US air strikes "completely and totally obliterated" Iran's main nuclear enrichment facilities late Saturday (local time).

US bombs Iran In escalation to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites — Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow – on Saturday.

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror,” Trump said.

But Iran said there were “no signs of contamination” after the US attacked key nuclear sites, news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump, saying the attacks will "help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace."

Following the US' strikes in Iran, now all eyes are on how the Islamic country would respond to the attack.

Trump has, however, warned Iran: “Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight. Thank you!”