Israel-Iran war updates: UN Security Council to meet Friday after Iran's request, with support from Russia, China

After an urgent meeting last Friday convened by the United Nations Security Council after Israel attacked Iran last Friday, another meeting has now been requested from Iran's end, with support from Russia, China, and Pakistan. This UNSC meeting will be held on Friday, and the Israel-Iran agenda will be the primary one on the table, according to the UN Security Council President Guyana, says an AFP report.

New UNSC meeting on the cards The call for this meeting has been issued by Iran after a fresh scale of attacks launched by Israel amid the conflict. Russia has supported this stance for a meeting at the UNSC, with China and Pakistan supporting the concept of round-table talks as a means to understanding the extent of the conflict.

“The UN human rights office urges de-escalation and urgent diplomatic negotiations to end these attacks and find a way forward,” said UN deputy human rights chief Nada Al-Nashif, according to UN News.

“We are following closely and are aware of reports that many thousands of residents are fleeing parts of the capital, Tehran, as a result of warnings covering broad areas,” Al-Nashif had also said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the Council after the Deputy High Commissioner, Iran’s Permanent Representative of Iran, Ambassador Ali Bahreini, took to condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran, saying, “There has been no violation worse than the 13 June act of aggression against Iran. Continuous blind attacks on residential areas, bombardment of vital supplies, explosion of drinking water resources, and reckless strikes on nuclear facilities are immediately impacting the civilians and people of Iran.”

Israel has also admitted to the loss of Israeli properties and symbols, with their PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanking US President Donald Trump for his timely contribution in “protecting Israeli skies”, while missiles from Iran rained down upon Tel Aviv.