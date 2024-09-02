Israelis go on strike amid fury over failure to secure hostage deal
Summary
- After the killing by Hamas of six hostages in captivity, a nationwide strike led by Israel’s largest labor union has highlighted a divide over whether to end the war.
TEL AVIV—Israel’s largest labor union led a nationwide strike on Monday in protest over the government’s failure to secure a hostage-release deal, after the killing by Hamas of six hostages in captivity spurred one of the largest mass demonstrations since the Oct. 7 attack that started the war in Gaza.