Israelis go on strike amid fury over failure to secure hostage deal

Tens of thousands of Israelis marched in the streets on Sunday night in impromptu protests across the country, and four of the six hostages whose bodies were recovered on Sunday were laid to rest. The funeral of American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was among those killed, is expected to draw large crowds on Monday afternoon. The hostages, who were found by the Israeli military in an underground tunnel in Rafah, were likely shot to death 48-72 hours before Israeli forces discovered them, the health ministry said on Sunday.