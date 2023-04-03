Israelis See Chance to Finally Write Nation’s Constitution
- Both the coalition and opposition are eyeing a constitution, but they disagree on how quickly they need to get there
The battle in Israel over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul is leading to growing calls for the country to work toward finally drafting a constitution.
The battle in Israel over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul is leading to growing calls for the country to work toward finally drafting a constitution.
In the face of mass protests, Mr. Netanyahu agreed on March 27 to delay a vote on a bill that would have been the first piece of a broader effort to weaken the power of the Supreme Court and give greater control to elected lawmakers. To avoid what Mr. Netanyahu called a “civil war," he agreed to negotiate a compromise deal with the opposition.
In the face of mass protests, Mr. Netanyahu agreed on March 27 to delay a vote on a bill that would have been the first piece of a broader effort to weaken the power of the Supreme Court and give greater control to elected lawmakers. To avoid what Mr. Netanyahu called a “civil war," he agreed to negotiate a compromise deal with the opposition.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog, leaders of the opposition and a growing number of legal scholars say Israel should now focus on drafting a constitution, something Israel’s founders intended to do but were never able to complete. Supporters say it could resolve the current turmoil and ensure that the country enshrines individual rights.
“We don’t need to put a plaster over the injuries but to treat them properly," opposition leader Yair Lapid said in response to Mr. Netayahu’s decision. “We need to sit together and write the Israeli constitution."
Spokespeople for Mr. Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin declined to comment.
Members of Mr. Netanyahu’s Likud party say they are focused on passing the judicial overhaul but wouldn’t rule out a constitution at a later point.
Senior Likud lawmaker Danny Danon said “the debate about the constitution is a legitimate debate," but that his party’s short-term goal is legislation regarding the relationship between the Supreme Court and the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. He said talks over a constitution could be part of a second phase of overhauling Israel’s judiciary.
A senior Israeli official said current negotiations over the judicial overhaul can pave the way toward a constitution, but he said that may not immediately happen.
Mr. Netanyahu’s coalition has proposed legislation that would give the ruling coalition more power on the committee that appoints judges, limit judicial review and allow a majority of 61 out of 120 lawmakers to override the Supreme Court if it strikes down legislation.
Mr. Netanyahu and his coalition allies argue that Israel’s top court is controlled by liberal, activist judges who too easily overrule the will of elected officials by striking down laws they deem unconstitutional, a power they argue judges have taken for themselves but which was never explicitly handed to them.
Why Israelis Are Protesting Netanyahu Government’s Judicial Overhaul
Opponents of the plan say it would undermine Israel’s already limited system of checks and balances, and weaken protections for minorities by handing near-unchecked power to the ruling coalition.
Mr. Herzog, who serves a largely ceremonial role, is hosting the negotiations at his residence. He has been trying for months to bring the two sides to the table and has proposed a compromise that is being called “the people’s framework," which he said could serve as a framework for a constitution.
“I believe with all my heart that it is possible to turn this moment of crisis into a defining constitutional moment," Mr. Herzog said on March 1. “A moment in which our democracy, the principles of the Declaration of Independence, the supremacy of the law, human rights, and the checks and balances between the authorities will be preserved for generations."
Israel is just one of a handful of democracies without a constitution.
There were several reasons Israel’s first leaders failed to draft one, said Dr. Guy Lurie, a research fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think tank.
These include that Israel’s first Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, a staunch socialist, opposed a constitution because he thought it would allow the court to restrict progress.
Israel’s early leaders also delayed forming a constitution because they feared a culture war between religious and secular Jews over matters of religion and the state. Israel’s early religious leadership also argued they already had a constitution—their religious texts.
“Israel lost this the moment where a society can step out of its regular politics and do constitutional politics," Mr. Lurie said.
In 1950, Israeli leaders agreed on a new path. Rather than writing a constitution all at once, lawmakers would pass basic laws, each of which would delineate a basic tenet of the state, such as electoral procedure, minting currency, or the military-government relationship.
In the early 1990s, the Knesset passed two basic laws that dealt explicitly with the individual rights of citizens. These laws stipulated no other law, with few exceptions, should contradict them.
It was soon after this that the Supreme Court began what then-Chief Justice Aharon Barak called a “constitutional revolution," in which it viewed these new basic laws not as a constitution in the making, but instead as active constitutional articles that the court could use to strike down laws that contradicted them. This interpretation has been rejected by the right as a power grab.
The senior Israeli official said the Knesset could formally grant the court the right of judicial review on basic law. That would reassure opponents of the overhaul that their civil liberties would be protected, and serve as the basis of a constitution, the person said.
Agreeing on a constitution would be a difficult task, say political analysts.
Moshe Koppel, chairman of the Kohelet Policy Forum, a Jerusalem-based think tank that has been influential in crafting the government’s judicial overhaul proposal, said he has been involved in previous efforts by Israel to draft a constitution. He said those failed over the same disagreements regarding the current overhaul proposal, including how judges should be appointed, when laws should be considered unconstitutional, what cases judges can hear, and the possibility of an override clause.
“If these issues can be resolved, it will be easier to move on to drafting a full constitution." Mr. Koppel said.