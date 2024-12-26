Israelis see chance to remake Middle East in war’s wake
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Dec 2024, 10:10 AM IST
SummaryDespite criticism over conduct of Gaza war, some see new opportunities.
TEL AVIV—Since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has dealt a series of damaging setbacks to its most dangerous regional adversaries. It has hobbled Hamas in Gaza, severely damaged Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon and fended off missile salvos from Tehran while landing its own blows in Iran.
