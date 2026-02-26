Netanyahu ‘surprises’ friend Modi with traditional Indian attire at joint dinner | Watch

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised his friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by wearing traditional Indian attire at their joint dinner on Wednesday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Netanyahu said, “Before our joint dinner, I surprised my friend Prime Minister Modi by wearing traditional Indian attire.”

The Israeli PM wore a Nehru jacket for the dinner, ditching his usual tie and blazer.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu described Modi as "more than a friend" and showered praise on the Indian leader and thanked him for standing by Israel's side after the dastardly attack of 7 October 2023.

Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn the deadly attacks by Hamas in which almost 1,200 Israelis were killed and some 250 kidnapped.

“Prime ministers and heads of state come to the Knesset and it's always an exciting moment for all of us. But my dear friend Narendra, I'm especially moved by your visit,” an emotional Netanyahu said at the beginning of his speech. “You are a great friend of Israel and a great leader at the world stage....Narendra, you are more than a friend. You are a brother.”

In reference to the viral picture of the two leaders walking barefoot in the ocean during Modi's first visit as prime minister to Israel in 2017, Netanyahu said, “We took off our shoes, and waded in the ocean. We didn't walk on water but have done miracles.”

The personal chemistry between the two leaders was on display in the Knesset, too, with long hugs and standing ovations from the assembled crowd and lawmakers.

“Today at the airport, we embraced each other. It's called a Modi hug. I want to return a hug here from every Knesset member. It represents the warmth between us,” Netanyahu said.

Describing India as "a gigantic country" and his own country also backed with "enormous power", the Israeli premier said that the "relationship is an enormous force multiplier".

Vowing to take the bilateral ties to "great heights", the Israeli premier said that he would work to tighten the personal and diplomatic relations, deepen cooperation in defence, economy, trade, cyber, AI and space technology and work towards the successful execution of the ambitious IMEC project.

PM Modi conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset Medal The Israeli Parliament conferred the "Speaker of the Knesset" medal on PM Narendra Modi. This is the highest honour of the Knesset.

The award was conferred in recognition of PM Modi's "exceptional contribution through his personal leadership" to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

‘Peak in Israel-India relations’ Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India, described Modi's visit as "a peak in our relations," saying the leaders held extensive talks.

Speaking to ANI, Azar said, “This was really a peak in our relations... The people of Israel are excited to have Prime Minister Modi here. He spoke from his heart in the name of the Indian people...”

“One of the main things we want to do in the economic field, not only to sign a free trade agreement that we are negotiating as we speak, but also to connect the financial sectors of both countries,” he said.