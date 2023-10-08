Reciprocating to India's condemnation to Hamas attack, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon said that India holds a significant position in the world and its support to Israel is based on a deep understanding of terrorism rather than ignorance.

He also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showing support for Israel. "Our social media is full of people who are showing their support. And we appreciate it. We appreciate it very strongly. I'll tell you why. Because India, first of all, is a very important country in the world. Secondly, India comes from the position of a country who knows terrorism. So it comes from a point of knowledge and not of ignorance," he said a day after Hamas attacked Israel. "We are heartfelt from the huge support we got from India, from the Prime Minister, through a few ministers who called me, businessmen, civil servants," Gilon added. Israel declared war against Hamas after its fighters breached the border from Gaza in a surprise attack on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas. "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter). ‘For the time being, Hamas is the issue,’ said Naor Gilon

While addressing the media, Naor Gilon said that Israel will reserve itself for the decision when and how to react. He also said that the prime target for now is Hamas. He said that others supporting the terrorists will be dealt later.

Naor also mentioend that the terrorist attack claimed lives of not just Isreali people but also of non-Israeli citizens. The government will soon share the details of the deceased people.

"We have foreign casualties, but again we are not out yet with names. Also the Israeli casualties. We are not separating. We have both Israeli and non-Israeli casualties. We don't have any information so far... But once we have the information, we will of course share it with the world," he said.

The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 400 on Sunday, with another 2000 people reported to be injured. Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.

