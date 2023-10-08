India is an important country in world, its support comes from understanding of terrorism: Israel
India holds an important position in the world. It comes from the position of a country who knows terrorism. So it comes from a point of knowledge and not of ignorance, said Israeli convoy Naor Gilon on Sunday
Reciprocating to India's condemnation to Hamas attack, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon said that India holds a significant position in the world and its support to Israel is based on a deep understanding of terrorism rather than ignorance.
While addressing the media, Naor Gilon said that Israel will reserve itself for the decision when and how to react. He also said that the prime target for now is Hamas. He said that others supporting the terrorists will be dealt later.
Naor also mentioend that the terrorist attack claimed lives of not just Isreali people but also of non-Israeli citizens. The government will soon share the details of the deceased people.
"We have foreign casualties, but again we are not out yet with names. Also the Israeli casualties. We are not separating. We have both Israeli and non-Israeli casualties. We don't have any information so far... But once we have the information, we will of course share it with the world," he said.
The toll from the rocket attacks and ground assault by Hamas went past 400 on Sunday, with another 2000 people reported to be injured. Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza, the Times of Israel reported citing officials.
