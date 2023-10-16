Israel-Hamas War: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appealed to Hamas to immediately release the shortages without keeping any sort of conditions. He made two humanitarian appeals amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the UN chief wrote, “As we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, I have two humanitarian appeals: To Hamas, the hostages must be immediately released without conditions."

"To Israel, rapid & unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for the sake of the civilians in Gaza," he added.

According to The Times of Israel, Guterres said that each of these two objectives is valid and these must be implemented because Gaza is running out of water, electricity, and other essential supplies.

More than 1,300 people have been killed and nearly 3,600 injured in the Israel-Hamas war so far. Defence Minister Gallant said that on an estimate, 150-200 Israelis are being held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel’s order by evacuating the northern territory and moving in the southward direction on Sunday. Gaza’s 2.3 million civilians faced a deepening struggle for food, water, and safety.

US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Israel in the coming days but no travel has been finalized. Biden has staunchly proclaimed his support for Israel. He spoke to both Palestinian and Israeli Presidents on call on Saturday. Biden has said that any move by Israel to occupy the Gaza Strip again would be a "big mistake".

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have struck the Hezbollah "military infrastructure" in Lebanon as a retaliatory move to Sunday's fire. Lebanon has warned Israel that if they continue to attack the Gaza Strip then they will face severe consequences. But the US and France have conveyed to Hezbollah that they must stay out of the war.

Israeli army estimated that more than 600,000 people have left Gaza City and its surroundings for southern Gaza. Israel had asked Gazans to evacuate southward as it has pledged to annihilate Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip.

(With ANI inputs)

