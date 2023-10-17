Israel-Palestine conflict: Residents in Gaza plead for aid as supplies are stuck at Egypt border
UN warns that Gaza is running out of water and life, calls for lifting of siege
As the Israel-Palestine conflict enters its eleventh day today, residents and humanitarian groups pleaded on Monday for water, food, and fuel for dying generators as truckloads of aid were stuck at Egypt’s border with Gaza, news agency AP reported. In Gaza, hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, the report further added. Many have resorted to drinking dirty or sewage-filled water with taps dry, risking the spread of disease.