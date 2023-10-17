UN warns that Gaza is running out of water and life, calls for lifting of siege

As the Israel-Palestine conflict enters its eleventh day today, residents and humanitarian groups pleaded on Monday for water, food, and fuel for dying generators as truckloads of aid were stuck at Egypt's border with Gaza, news agency AP reported. In Gaza, hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, the report further added. Many have resorted to drinking dirty or sewage-filled water with taps dry, risking the spread of disease.

All eyes were on the Rafah crossing, Gaza's only connection to Egypt after Israel cut off entry of any supplies. Mediators were trying to reach a ceasefire that would let in aid.

The situation is quite grim there, this has become the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides. According to the United Nations (UN), hospitals are expected to run out of generator fuel in the next 24 hours.

“Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life," said UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, calling for a lifting of the siege. “We need this now."

At least 2,778 have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of civilians massacred in Hamas' October 7 assault.

US President Joe Biden to visit Israel Amid fears that Israel's war with Hamas could spread to other countries, US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken made this announcement after meeting for nearly eight hours at the defence ministry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the top US diplomat's second visit since the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

"The president will reaffirm United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security," Blinken said early Tuesday in Tel Aviv.

"Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," Blinken said.

-With agency inputs

