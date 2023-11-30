The Israel-Palestine war has reached Day 55. Below are the 10 latest updates on the ongoing conflict: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

High death toll Reports indicate that over 15,000 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis have died since October 7, underscoring the severe human cost of the ongoing conflict.

US calls for extended truce The United States, through public statements and diplomacy, is reportedly pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to prolong the ceasefire in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US military aid to Israel National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has clarified to lawmakers that the White House is not planning to impose conditions on US military aid to Israel. This statement comes shortly after President Joe Biden seemed open to the idea, a suggestion made by some Democrats. The debate on this issue gained traction amid the increasing civilian casualties in Gaza due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas clash: Biden warns against fresh Palestinian casualties as Netanyahu vows to resume war with 'full force' UN envoy condemns child's killing US envoy Francesca Albanese termed the death of 9-year-old Adam Samer Al Ghoul in Jenin as an "execution in cold blood" by Israeli forces.

“He is one of the 230+ Palestinians killed by Israeli army&settlers in WB since Oct 7. No Palestinian is safe under Israeli occupation," Francesca wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hamas frees Thai hostages Thailand's Foreign Ministry announced the release of four more Thai hostages held by Hamas. The hostages will receive necessary medical examinations following their release. With this recent release, the total number of Thai nationals freed from Hamas captivity has reached 23. However, nine Thai hostages remain in captivity, Reuters reported.

Also Read: Elon Musk meets Israeli minister, agrees to provide Starlink services in Gaza, but … Hamas frees American captive Liat Beinin, a dual Israeli-American national, was among those released by Hamas. US President Joe Biden expressed gratitude for her release and the ongoing truce.

Palestinian women and children released Israel freed 30 Palestinian women and children from its prisons, a move occurring amid the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Erdogan welcomes ceasefire Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. He praised the temporary halt of hostilities and the exchange of hostages and prisoners between Israel and Hamas, describing it as a crucial "stop of bloodshed" in the region, Reuters reported.

Blinken arrives for talks in Israel US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Tel Aviv, aiming to discuss and support the ongoing peace efforts between Israel and Palestinian authorities.

ICRC release Palestinian detainees The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has announced its role in the release and transfer of 15 Palestinian detainees from Israeli detention centres to Ramallah, as per Reuters. The ICRC's count reflects only those releases directly facilitated by the organisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.