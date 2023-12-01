The Israel-Palestine war has reached Day 56. Below are the 10 latest updates on the ongoing conflict: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strenuous hostage talks continue Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces immense pressure to secure the return of hostages. His right-wing partners urge him to continue the offensive against Hamas, complicating truce talks.

Hostage exchange dynamics Israel and Hamas exchanged captives under the extended ceasefire. Thirty Palestinian prisoners were welcomed in Ramallah while six Israeli hostages were returned for medical checks and family reunions.

Also Read: Israel and Hamas extend temporary truce until Friday Violence in Jerusalem and West Bank Tensions escalated with an attack in Jerusalem, where Palestinian gunmen killed three people. Israeli authorities responded by detaining family members of the assailants and ordering house demolitions.

Raid in Jenin raises concerns Israeli forces killed two Palestinian boys in Jenin. The military stated the raid targeted Islamic militants. Such incidents increase the fragility of the ceasefire in Gaza.

Blinken's diplomatic efforts US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his visit, emphasised the need for an extended ceasefire and compliance with international humanitarian law in any future operations.

Also Read: Israel-Hamas clash: Biden warns against fresh Palestinian casualties as Netanyahu vows to resume war with 'full force' Humanitarian crisis deepens Over 1.8 million Gazans are displaced, with a million in UN shelters. The ongoing war has led to a severe shortage of essentials, amplifying the humanitarian crisis.

Ceasefire extension and challenges Negotiations for prolonging the ceasefire face hurdles. Hamas, having released most women and children captives, is likely to escalate demands for releasing the remaining civilian men and soldiers.

Heavy casualties The conflict has resulted in over 13,300 Palestinian and 77 Israeli soldier deaths. Hamas' October 7th attack led to over 1,200 civilian deaths in southern Israel.

Ceasefire's uncertain future The ceasefire, set to expire, may not be renewed. Israel has vowed to resume military operations against Hamas if the truce ends, as per the Joe Biden administration's advice for precision.

Also Read: Bari Weiss’s Surging News Startup Lures Readers Miffed at Media Coverage of Israel In search of lasting peace Gazans call for a permanent end to the war, highlighting that temporary truces do not address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. International mediators continue to strive for a longer-term solution.

