The Israeli military on Monday called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip after the Hamas group launched a deadly rocket attack on Israel that killed over 1,000 people and left hundreds injured.

Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured, or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revelers were massacred.

Here's a 10-point guide on Israel-Palestine war

1) The United States military is sending in fresh supplies of air defenses, munitions, and other security assistance to Israel to help it respond to an unprecedented weekend attack by Hamas, according to Reuters reports.

2) Oil prices jumped more than 4%, gold gained and the U.S. dollar edged up against the euro as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fueled some worry that the conflict could spread beyond Gaza.

3) Major international air carriers suspended or reined in-flight services to or from Tel Aviv, saying they were waiting for safety conditions to improve.

4) The Hamas group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, said a senior official on Monday. He added that the group has achieved its targets.

5) A senior Hamas official on Monday said only a small number of top commanders inside Gaza knew about the wide-ranging incursion launched into Israel, but that allies like Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah “will join the battle if Gaza is subjected to a war of annihilation", AP reported.

6) Seven Argentines were killed during the attacks by Hamas militants in Israel over the weekend, and 15 more are still missing, Argentina's foreign minister Santiago Cafiero said Monday.

7) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed revenge in a fiery speech accusing Hamas of executing tied-up children and other atrocities. "This vile enemy wanted war and it will get war," he said.

8) Palestinians reported receiving calls and mobile phone audio messages from Israeli security officers telling them to leave areas mainly in the northern and eastern territories of Gaza, and warning that the army would operate there, as per Reuters reports.

9) The shocking images of the bodies of hundreds of Israelis sprawled across the streets of towns, gunned down at the outdoor dance party and abducted from their homes were like nothing seen before in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

10) "I have never felt so close to death, this time I really felt like it was the end. You know I live on the Gaza border and I’ve seen things in my life but I’ve never felt this close," said Zohar Maariv, 24, who survived the attack on the music festival.

(With inputs from agencies)

