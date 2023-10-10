Israel-Palestine War: ‘Iran, Hezbollah had no role in attack’, Hamas to start peace talks | 10 things we know so far
US military sends supplies to Israel after Hamas attack. Oil prices rise as Israel-Hamas conflict escalates.
The Israeli military on Monday called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a complete blockade on the Gaza Strip after the Hamas group launched a deadly rocket attack on Israel that killed over 1,000 people and left hundreds injured.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message