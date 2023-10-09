Israel declared war against Hamas after its fighters breached the border from Gaza in a surprise attack on Saturday that killed nearly 1,000 people and wounded several others. Several Israelis were taken as hostages in Gaza after the rocket attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the attack, several airlines were cancelled to Tel Aviv this weekend. American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates and Ryanair are among those pulling flights to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

Here's a 10-point update on Israel-Palestine news 1) Israeli bombing on Sunday targeted the homes of Hamas officials, but also hit housing blocks, tunnels, and a mosque, killing nearly 1,000 people. The retaliation was complicated by an unknown number of Israeli hostages held in the area.

2) Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, has vowed to turn all known hideouts of the militant outfit into "rubble". He also urged all Gaza residents to leave stating that they would take all possible steps to destroy Hamas's capabilities.

3) The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's attacks on Gaza as a "barbarous campaign of death and destruction", Reuters reported.

4) Iran helped Hamas plot the rocket attack on Israel and approved of the assault during a meeting in Beirut last week, according to The Wall Street Journal report.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Palestine war 5) US President Joe Biden ordered "additional support" for Israel. "The President directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," the White House said in a statement. "President Biden reiterated his unreserved support for the State of Israel," tweeted the Israeli PMO on Sunday.

6) A military official of the United States Sunday said the US Navy is moving its warships and aircraft to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel amid an unprecedented assault on the country from Hamas killing.

7) IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht called the attack by Palestinian millitants as barberic and compared it with the 9/11 terror attack of the USA. He also said how militants attacked "on the ground, in the air & also through the sea," and "did not go for military targets. Instead "they went for civilians."

8) Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah admitted that it fired large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles at Israeli positions in a contested border area.

9) Hamas claimed of firing 5,000 rockets in an offensive under the attack it named as "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" against Israel. Its chief Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday vowed to press ahead with "the battle to liberate our land and our prisoners languishing in occupation prisons".

10) Shiite millitant group Hezbollah launched missiles and artillary shells into northern Israel "in solidarity" with the Hamas offensive, the Lebanon's Iran-backed group said on Sunday.

