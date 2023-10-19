Israel-Palestine War: List of hostages taken by Hamas from Israel

A significant explosion shook al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, where numerous injured individuals and other Palestinians were seeking refuge on Tuesday. The Health Ministry under Hamas's control stated that hundreds of people lost their lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Hamas attributed the incident to an Israeli airstrike, the Israeli military pointed to a rocket that had been misfired by Palestinian militants as the cause. Many people were taken hostage by Hamas from southern Hamas. These include activists, caregivers, elderly people, etc.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Hamas war Check the full list of hostages here, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) A total of ten members of a single family disappeared after Hamas launched a rocket attack on Israel on October 7. The family members include Lilach Kipnis and her husband Eviatar, Shoshan Haran (Lilach's sister), Avshalom Haran (Shoshan's husband), their daughter Adi Shoham along with her partner Tal Shoham, their children Naveh and Yahel Shoham, Sharon Avigdori and her daughter Noam Avigdori, The Guardian reported.

2) “Should I cry because they are already dead?" Ahal Besorai, Yonat Or's brother, asked. Yonat Or was a 50-year-old who went missing along with her husband Dror and two of their three children.

3) Vivian Silver, a Canadian-born feminist activist also vanished from the kibbutz. The fighter for justice called for peace with Palestinians. Speaking to AFP, her son ‘Yonatan Zeigen’ said, “She is a great mother and grandmother." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) A Holocaust historian, Alex Dancyg, disappeared from the Nir-oz kibbutz. The 75-year-old historian has written books on Poland's Jewish community and the systematic murders of Jews during the Second World War, as per The Guardian reports.

5) Ditza Heiman, a social worker was also taken from the Nir-oz kibbutz. She played a crucial role in community life. According to her family, Heiman was a beloved great-grandmother and a “woman of peace".

(Read the full list of hostages taken by Hamas from southern Israel on The Guardian.) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!