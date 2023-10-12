Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel would take decisive action to “crush and destroy" Hamas in retaliation for the militant group's violent weekend assault.
In his address, Netanyahu alleged that Hamas had carried out gruesome acts such as beheading soldiers and sexual assaults on women during their attack on Israel. These claims regarding beheadings had not been independently verified, but there were reports from rescue workers and witnesses describing harrowing scenes.
Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian crisis worsened as the region's sole power plant exhausted its fuel supply on Wednesday. Israeli airstrikes had led to the destruction of neighbourhoods, forcing thousands to seek shelter.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, announced the launch of "Operation Ajay" in a post on X on Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, India unveiled "Operation Ajay" to assist the return of Indian citizens from Israel who desire to come back home. This decision was prompted by a recent series of bold attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend, which escalated tensions in the region.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus explains about the situation in Be'eri
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: ‘Operation Ajay’, first batch of Indians to fly out of Israel today
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Biden warns Iran over Gaza
US President Joe Biden warned Iran against getting involved in Israel's conflict with Hamas amid fears of a wider regional conflict, while ongoing Israeli air strikes around the Gaza Strip drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.
Israeli jets have pounded Gazan targets for days in retribution for a weekend attack by Hamas militants who breached the border fence enclosing the enclave and rampaged through towns and villages, killing 1,200 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military said. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: China's Middle East envoy expected to speak to Israel on Thursday
China's special envoy on Middle East issues is expected to have a telephone conversation with Israeli officials on Thursday, Israel's Ambassador to China, Irit Ben-Abba, told Bloomberg News.
China will likely talk about the meeting later in the afternoon, during a regular briefing held by the foreign ministry, the report said. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: '11 UN staff, 30 students at UN schools killed in Gaza,' says UN spokesperson
At least 11 United Nations staff and personnel, as well as 30 students at UN schools, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists on Isreal, reported The Times of Israel.
UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "11 United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff and personnel have been killed since Saturday", referring to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees which also runs schools in Gaza.
"30 UNRWA students have also been killed and another eight have been injured," she said.
The victims include five teachers, a gynaecologist, an engineer, a counsellor and three support staff, UNRWA's deputy director Jennifer Austin said in a statement. (ANI)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Donald Trump slams US President Biden on foreign policy
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his record governing the nation for four years without any new wars, and criticized President Joe Biden’s foreign policy as the world watches a war that has already claimed 2,300 lives unfold in Gaza, ignited by Hamas’ attack on Israel.
Trump and other Republicans have tried to lay blame on the Biden administration, particularly citing the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen assets to Iran, a supporter of Hamas. Administration officials insist that money has not been spent. (AP)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Hamas' attack on Israel brings back memories of millennia of antisemitism, says Joe Biden
The United States continues to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, President Joe Biden said Wednesday observing that the terrorist attack by Hamas has brought back painful memories of a millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people.
Biden termed Saturday's attack the “deadliest day" for Jews since the Holocaust.
“We continue to monitor the situation in Israel very closely, and the vice president and I and the bulk of my security team spoke with the Prime Minister, Netanyahu, again this morning," Biden said. “This attack has brought to the surface the painful memories and scars left by a millennia of antisemitism and genocide against the Jewish people," he said. (PTI)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: '22 US citizens killed by Hamas,' says Antony Blinken
“The terrorist attacks against Israel are appalling, and the world should be revolted at what it’s seen. As we continue to closely monitor the situation, we sadly now know that at least 22 US citizens were killed, and U.S. citizens are among those being held by Hamas," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted.
Israel-Hamas war: ‘US is working to ensure Israel has everything it needs to defend itself,’ says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted, “The United States is working to ensure Israel has everything it needs to defend itself and its people,"
Israel-Hamas war: India launches Operation Ajay; Netanyahu threatens to destroy Hamas. 10 things we know so far
Israel’s energy minister, Israel Katz, confirmed the country is blocking water, electricity and fuel from entering Gaza, warning that Israel will “continue to tighten the siege until the Hamas threat…is removed".
The Indian government has also launched Operation Ajay in order to bring back Indian nationals from war-torn Israel. Read the full story here.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on Wednesday, in the first telephone call between the two leaders since a China-brokered deal between Tehran and Riyadh to resume ties.
The two leaders' call came as Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a deadly attack by Palestinian Hamas militants in Israel.
Raisi and the Saudi crown prince discussed the "need to end war crimes against Palestine," Iranian state media said. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: US Senator Lindsey Graham calls for bombing Iran
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Prince William, Kate Middleton condemn 'horrors inflicted by Hamas'
Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a joint statement Wednesday evening condemning Hamas' barbaric attack on Israel.
But their statement implied a tacit equivalency between the Israeli victims and the people in Gaza as they referred to the suffering of "all Israelis and Palestinians."
"The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas's terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them." (ANI)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: PM Netanyahu threatens to ‘crush and destroy' Hamas
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Saudi prince, Iran president hold call on Israel-Hamas war
Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler and Iran's president spoke by phone about the war between Israel and Hamas, Saudi state media said early Thursday, their first call since a surprise rapprochement in March, AFP reported.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a call on Wednesday from the Iranian leader, Ebrahim Raisi, during which they discussed "the current military situation in Gaza and its environs", the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said. (AFP)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Egypt rejects setting up of safe corridors for refugees
Reuters reported that Egypt has rejected the setting up of safe corridors for refugees fleeing the Gaza Strip.
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust
President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the weekend attack by Hamas militants on Israel as the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust as the number of US citizens killed in the fighting ticked up to at least 22, AP reported.
“This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty — not just hate, but pure cruelty — against the Jewish people," Biden told Jewish leaders gathered at the White House. (AP)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel forms emergency war cabinet
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned Iran against getting involved in Israel's conflict with Hamas amid fears of a wider regional conflict, while Israeli leaders formed an emergency war cabinet to present a united front, Reuters reported.
Israeli jets have pounded the Gaza Strip for days in retribution for a weekend attack by Palestinian Hamas militants who breached the border fence enclosing Gaza and rampaged through towns and villages, killing 1,200 people, injuring over 2,700, and taking scores of hostages, the Israeli military said. (Reuters)
Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: US urges travellers to reconsider plans for visiting Israel
Following the recent Hamas attacks on Israel, the US State Department has recommended that Americans rethink their plans to travel to Israel.
Additionally, the travel advisory for the West Bank has been elevated to level 3, indicating increased caution, while the advisory for Gaza remains at its highest level, “Level 4: Do Not Travel," ANI reported. Read the full story here.
