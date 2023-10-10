Israel-Palestine War News LIVE: Hamas fighters on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, killing at least 1,100 people and wounding several others, setting off air raid sirens across the country and raising the likelihood of a new round of heavy fighting. Israel has declared a complete seizure of Gaza imposing a complete blockade on the strip, as Palestinians brace for 'living another Nakba’. Now, a senior official informed that the Hamas group is ready for discussions over truce talks with Israel.
Twelve Thai labourers were killed, eight were wounded and 11 were taken captive, foreign ministry spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said Monday.
In a stern warning to Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that "though Israel did not start this war" but "will finish it".
As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops. This is the largest mobilisation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Israel called up 400,000 reservists, Times of Israel reported.
Dozens of foreigners have been killed, injured or taken hostage during a surprise attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas that has left over 1,000 people dead, mostly Israelis.
Many of the missing foreigners were at an electronic music festival in the southern Israeli desert, at which scores of revellers were massacred.
President Joe Biden said Monday that 11 Americans are dead and others are likely being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas after a surprise attack on Israel using what a US official called "ISIS-level savagery."
As fears grew that the conflict could turn into a regional conflagration, the White House said there was no intention to put US boots on the ground but warned Iran and other actors not to get involved.
