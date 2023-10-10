Israel-Palestine War: 'No justification for terrorism', US and allies offer ‘united support’ to Israel. Read here
Global leaders express support for Israel after Hamas attacks.
Several global leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, France President Macron, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, and Italy's PM Meloni on Tuesday issued a joint statement in support of Israel that has been attacked by the Hamas group, killing over 1,000 people so far.
Hamas fighters on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, killing at least 1,100 people and wounding several others, setting off air raid sirens across the country and raising the likelihood of a new round of heavy fighting.
Israel has declared a complete seizure of Gaza imposing a complete blockade on the strip, as Palestinians brace for 'living another Nakba’. Now, a senior official informed that the Hamas group is ready for discussions over truce talks with Israel.
Israel battled Hamas fighters still holed up in southern towns Monday and massed tens of thousands of troops near the Gaza Strip after vowing to defeat the Palestinian militant group whose surprise attack the shocked nation has likened to 9/11.
