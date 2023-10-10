Several global leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, France President Macron, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, and Italy's PM Meloni on Tuesday issued a joint statement in support of Israel that has been attacked by the Hamas group, killing over 1,000 people so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Today, we — President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy, Prime Minister Sunak of the United Kingdom, and President Biden of the United States — express our steadfast and united support to the State of Israel, and our unequivocal condemnation of Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism," the statement read.

They stated that the terrorist actions of Hamas have "no justification, no legitimacy", and must be universally condemned.

“In recent days, the world has watched in horror as Hamas terrorists massacred families in their homes, slaughtered over 200 young people enjoying a music festival, and kidnapped elderly women, children, and entire families, who are now being held as hostages," the global leaders said.

These countries will support Israel in its efforts to defend itself and its people against such atrocities, they said, adding that this is not a moment for any party hostile to Israel to exploit these attacks to seek advantage.

Also Read: Live updates on Israel-Palestine war "All of us recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent those aspirations, and it offers nothing for the Palestinian people other than more terror and bloodshed," the statement added.

The top leaders said they will remain united and coordinated, together as allies, and as common as friends of Israel, to ensure Israel is able to defend itself, and to set the conditions for a peaceful Middle Eat region.

Read full joint statement here,

Hamas fighters on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, killing at least 1,100 people and wounding several others, setting off air raid sirens across the country and raising the likelihood of a new round of heavy fighting.

Israel has declared a complete seizure of Gaza imposing a complete blockade on the strip, as Palestinians brace for 'living another Nakba’. Now, a senior official informed that the Hamas group is ready for discussions over truce talks with Israel.

Israel battled Hamas fighters still holed up in southern towns Monday and massed tens of thousands of troops near the Gaza Strip after vowing to defeat the Palestinian militant group whose surprise attack the shocked nation has likened to 9/11.

