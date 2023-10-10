Israel battles Hamas fighters, plans massive ground attack. Hamas says it is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel.

The Hamas group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, said a senior official on Monday. He added that the group has achieved its targets, according to a report published by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a phone interview with Al Jazeera, Moussa Abu Marzouk said that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" when asked whether the Islamist group is willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

The death toll of the Israel-Palestine war mounted to over 1,100 as Israel retaliated to Hamas' deadliest attack via air-water-land on Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Israeli volunteers went around looking for dead bodies, and injured people following the terror attack, a shocking discovery was made wherein at least 260 bodies were recovered from a site in Israel where a music festival was going on.

The all-night nature music festival near the Gaza Strip attended by thousands came under attack by Palestine-based Hamas militants on Saturday. Israeli rescue service Zaka said it had retrieved hundreds of bodies from the Supernova festival, near Kibbutz Re’im close to Gaza.

Israel battled Hamas fighters still holed up in southern towns Monday and massed tens of thousands of troops near the Gaza Strip after vowing to defeat the Palestinian militant group whose surprise attack the shocked nation has likened to 9/11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We're still fighting," said military spokesman Richard Hecht as army forces battled holdout Hamas fighters for a third day in at least seven locations in southern communities near the coastal enclave, as reported by AFP.

"We thought by yesterday we would have full control," he said as Israeli army reservists joined the fight to clear and evacuate southern towns and kibbutz communities. "I hope we will by the end of the day."

Palestinians in the crowded coastal territory of 2.3 million people braced for what many feared will be a massive Israeli ground attack aiming to defeat Hamas and liberate at least 100 hostages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Gaza civilians to get away from all Hamas sites which he has vowed to turn "to rubble".

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!