Israel-Palestine War News: Israel has declared a “state of war" after Palestinian militants fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, killing at least 250 people and wounding several others. Hundreds of Hamas militants have infiltrated Israel in SUVs, motorcycles, and paragliders and opened fire at civilians.

Here's a 10-point guide on Israel-Palestine war

1) At least 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded in the deadliest attack on Israel. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive in Gaza.

2) Following the rocket attack, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the military would use all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. But he warned, “This war will take time. It will be difficult."

3) While Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the assault that had begun in Gaza, a narrow strip that is home to 2.3 million Palestinians, would spread to the West Bank and Jerusalem. Gazans have lived under an Israeli blockade for 16 years.

4) US President Joe Biden assured "rock solid" support for Israel and decried terrorist attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas, with an announcement on US military aid anticipated soon.

5) India's Representative Office to Palestine on Saturday asked all Indian nationals in Ramallah to directly contact the office in case of emergency or if any assistance is needed while providing a 24-hour emergency helpline.

6) India has also issued an advisory for its nationals in Israel and asked them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols.

7) Israel will stop supplying electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza, according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office Saturday night.

8) Airlines canceled more than 80 flights to and from Tel Aviv by Saturday evening — roughly 14% of all flights scheduled — because of the unprecedented attack in Israel by the militant group Hamas, according to FlightAware.

9) The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington announced the opening of an Israel Crisis Fund, saying it was ready to help meet the urgent needs of Israelis after “the largest terrorist attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War."

10) Hagari confirmed ongoing hostage situations in the towns of Ofakim and Beeri. Earlier, both the Israeli military and Hamas confirmed that some Israelis had been captured and taken hostage.

(With inputs from agencies)

