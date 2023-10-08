Israel-Palestine War: Over 250 killed in rocket attack, Israel gets international support | What we know so far
Israel declares war after rocket attack, 250 killed, 1,500 wounded. Netanyahu vows to destroy Hamas, warns war will be difficult.
Israel-Palestine War News: Israel has declared a “state of war" after Palestinian militants fired more than 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, killing at least 250 people and wounding several others. Hundreds of Hamas militants have infiltrated Israel in SUVs, motorcycles, and paragliders and opened fire at civilians.