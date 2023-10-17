Israel-Palestine War: ‘Please get us out’, Abducted Israeli woman in Hamas' hostage video
Israel-Hamas War: A 21-year-old woman from Shoham was abducted during the terror group's attack on the Supernova Sukkot Music festival on Kibbutz Re'im on October 7 in which at least 260 people were killed and several injured.
"Hamas tries to present itself as a humanitarian organization while it is a murderous terrorist organization, responsible for the murders and kidnappings of babies, women, children, and the elderly," the IDF spokesperson added.
However, Hamas has not given any explanation for the timing of the video's release. On the contrary, the terror group on Monday claimed it was holding 200 hostages in Gaza and that another 50 were being held by other factions.
The Israel-Palestine conflict entered its eleventh day today. Residents and humanitarian groups pleaded on Monday for water, food, and fuel for dying generators as truckloads of aid were stuck at Egypt’s border with Gaza.
In Gaza, hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, the report further added. Many have resorted to drinking dirty or sewage-filled water with taps dry, risking the spread of disease.
At least 2,778 have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of civilians massacred in Hamas’ October 7 assault.
