Israel-Hamas War: A 21-year-old woman from Shoham was abducted during the terror group's attack on the Supernova Sukkot Music festival on Kibbutz Re'im on October 7 in which at least 260 people were killed and several injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the 1.18-minute-long video, Shem was lying down as someone wrapped a bandage around her right arm. After a cut, the woman was directly speaking to the camera and said she was operated on for three hours for an injury to her hand, ANI reported.

“They're caring for me, they're treating me, they're giving me medication. Everything is okay. I'm only asking for me to be returned home as soon as possible, to my family, to my parents, to my siblings. Please get us out of here as soon as possible," Shem said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the military had already notified the Shem family of Miya's abduction.

“At this time, IDF representatives are in contact with the family. The IDF operates with all intelligence and operational means for the return of the abductees," IDF wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Hamas tries to present itself as a humanitarian organization while it is a murderous terrorist organization, responsible for the murders and kidnappings of babies, women, children, and the elderly," the IDF spokesperson added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, Hamas has not given any explanation for the timing of the video's release. On the contrary, the terror group on Monday claimed it was holding 200 hostages in Gaza and that another 50 were being held by other factions.

The Israel-Palestine conflict entered its eleventh day today. Residents and humanitarian groups pleaded on Monday for water, food, and fuel for dying generators as truckloads of aid were stuck at Egypt’s border with Gaza.

In Gaza, hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, the report further added. Many have resorted to drinking dirty or sewage-filled water with taps dry, risking the spread of disease. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 2,778 have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of civilians massacred in Hamas’ October 7 assault.

(With ANI inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

