Death toll from the bloodiest war erupted between Israel and Hamas surged to 1,000 after the Jewish nation was hit by one its worst terror attack of the century.

After the surprise assault of Palestinian militant group, Isreali PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "mighty vengeance for this black day". Living by Netanyahu's words, Israeli forces battered Gaza strip with massive air strikes and attacks. Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children. As civilians from both the sides continue to suffer because of the war, overall death toll due to war rose to 1,000. Highlighting the gravity of the attack, IDF International Spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht called the attack as their "9/11". Soon after the terror attack on Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence towards Israeli citizens on Saturday. IDF International Spokesperson, Lt Col Richard Hecht called the attack by Palestinian millitants as barberic and compared it with the 9/11 terror attack of the USA. He also said how militants attacked "on the ground, in the air & also through the sea," and "did not go for military targets. Instead "they went for civilians."

-"We are going to respond to this very severely...We are going to do whatever is needed. The style of the attack is barbaric...In a way, this is our 9/11," said Lt Col Richard Hecht.

-The Isreali army is sending in reinforcements against Hamas militants who were still on Israeli territory on Sunday, said the Israel. "The enemy is still on the ground" in Israel, military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists at a news conference.

"We are reinforcing our forces, especially near the Gaza Strip," he said, adding the army had struck 800 Hamas targets in the coastal enclave.

-In the wake of further escalation of the war, US President Joe Biden ordered “additional support" for Israel. "The President directed additional support for Israel in the face of this unprecedented terrorist assault by Hamas," the White House said in a statement. "President Biden reiterated his unreserved support for the State of Israel," tweeted Israeli PMO on Sunday.